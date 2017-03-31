Crayola Will Replace Dandelion With a Blue Crayon and Fans Can Help Name It

Fans of yellow may be sad that Crayola is retiring Dandelion from its 24-count crayon box set, but lovers of the color blue can rejoice: The company announced Friday it will be replaced by one with a blue hue still to be determined.

The company revealed on National Crayon Day that Dandelion's replacement will be in the "blue family," CNBC reports . Crayola didn't specify which shade of blue, but said that crayon fans will be able to help name it.

Dandelion was the first color to be pulled from the 24-count box set in its 100-year history. The Day the Crayons Quit author Drew Daywalt released a "statement" to TIME on Dandelion's behalf, saying, “Retire, my BUTT! You can’t retire me. I QUIT. And you can quote me on that, Daywalt.”