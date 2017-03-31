Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
White HousePresident Trump Is Under Fire for Potential Interference in Russia Investigations
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, March. 28, 2017.
Late Night TelevisionSeth Meyers Shreds Trump's New Approval Ratings Low
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
Hillary ClintonHillary Clinton Warns President Trump of 'Grave Mistake' on Foreign Aid
Hillary Clinton And VP Biden Attend Portrait Unveiling For Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid
Supreme CourtSenate Democrats Are Getting Closer to Filibustering Neil Gorsuch
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks in his office in the U.S. Capitol about the nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court March 30, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Research

Playing Tetris Can Reduce PTSD Symptoms, Study Says

Kate Samuelson
10:57 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Playing the computer game Tetris can prevent post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from developing in some individuals after they suffer a traumatic event, according to a new study.

Researchers from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden showed that survivors of motor vehicle accidents have fewer unpleasant, recurrent and intrusive memories (a symptom of PTSD commonly referred to as a "flashback") if they play the block matching puzzle game within six hours after they are admitted to hospital and asked to briefly recall their memory of the accident.

For the study, which was published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, 71 motor vehicle accident victims were assessed. Half of them recalled the trauma briefly and then played Tetris while waiting in the hospital's emergency room, while the other half performed a different task, all within six hours of the accident.

The researchers found that those who played Tetris as part of the experience had fewer intrusive memories of the trauma in total over the week immediately following the accident than the other group. They also found that the intrusive memories diminished more quickly. This fit the researchers' hypothesis that playing Tetris, a visually demanding game, could prevent the intrusive aspects of the traumatic memories from becoming consolidated in the mind.

“Anyone can experience trauma,” said Emily Holmes, a professor of psychology at Karolinska Institutet’s Department of Clinical Neuroscience, who led the study. "It would make a huge difference to a great many people if we could create simple behavioral psychological interventions using computer games to prevent post-traumatic suffering and spare them these grueling intrusive memories."

As a month is the shortest time after which a PTSD diagnosis can be made, further research is needed on larger patient groups to see if the psychological benefits of interventions, such as playing Tetris persist for a longer time.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME