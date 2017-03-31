In the wake of the White House's confirmation that Ivanka Trump will begin serving as an unpaid employee of the federal government, Stephen Colbert devoted a portion of his opening monologue to mocking her new position.
During Thursday's episode of The Late Show, the host critiqued President Donald Trump's decision to bring Ivanka on as a government employee. "Ivanka Trump will become a federal employee in the White House, serving as the president’s eyes and ears," Colbert explained quoting Trump's attorney Jamie S. Gorelick, according to CNN. He jokingly adding, "No word yet on who will be operating his brain."
Colbert then pulled up a White House chore wheel that showed Ivanka on domestic policy duty, her husband — and senior Trump advisor — Jared Kushner on foreign policy duty and the president saddled with the task of loading the dishwasher
Watch the full clip below.