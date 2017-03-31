In the wake of the White House's confirmation that Ivanka Trump will begin serving as an unpaid employee of the federal government, Stephen Colbert devoted a portion of his opening monologue to mocking her new position.

During Thursday's episode of The Late Show, the host critiqued President Donald Trump's decision to bring Ivanka on as a government employee. " Ivanka Trump will become a federal employee in the White House, serving as the president’s eyes and ears ," Colbert explained quoting Trump's attorney Jamie S. Gorelick, according to CNN . He jokingly adding, "No word yet on who will be operating his brain."

Colbert then pulled up a White House chore wheel that showed Ivanka on domestic policy duty, her husband — and senior Trump advisor — Jared Kushner on foreign policy duty and the president saddled with the task of loading the dishwasher

Watch the full clip below.