Colorado

‘I’ve Always Been a Strong Woman.’ Great-Grandma Survives 5 Days Stranded in Car in Snowy Mountains

Melissa Chan
9:14 AM ET

An 85-year-old great-grandmother who was rescued after spending five days stuck inside her car in the snowy Colorado mountains says she survived because she’s a “strong woman.”

Ruby Stein said her car got stuck in mud at the end of a dirt road near Gypsum, Colo. last week when she took a wrong turn, according to ABC 7 Denver. She didn’t panic, even though she only had her pet cat and a small amount of food, including sweet rolls and Rice Krispies Treats.

"I kept myself very calm, which surprised me. Of course, if you raise five kids, you know," she told ABC 7. "What will be will be. You just got to accept it."

Five days later, a pair of passing hikers found her inside her car and called for help. Stein said she survived by thinking about her family and summoning strength she’s had her whole life.

“I’ve always been a strong woman, a strong person,” she said. “I believe whatever happens happens for a reason.”

