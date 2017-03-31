Politics
Search
Sign In
drinkingYale Students Think They've Found a Natural Cure for Hangovers
ArtistsRattlesnakes and Ladders: The Inside Story of a Visit With Georgia O'Keeffe
Artist Georgia O'Keeffe at her home in New Mexico, 1968.
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Atlanta Bridge Collapse, Planned Parenthood and Crayola’s New Color
Overpass Collapse Fire
Joe BidenJoe Biden Offers Piece of Advice to President Trump: ‘I Would Literally Stop Tweeting’
Joe Biden Joins House Democrats At Event Marking 7-Year Anniversary Of ACA
President Trump Attends The White House Senior Staff Swearing In
Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn arrives to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.  Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Congress

Michael Flynn Once Said Immunity 'Means You Probably Committed a Crime'

Tessa Berenson
9:01 AM ET

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is negotiating with Congress for immunity in connection with an investigation into Russia's influence on the 2016 election, but last year he said being granted immunity meant someone had done something illegal.

"When you are given immunity, that means you probably committed a crime,” Flynn, then an aide on Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said on Meet the Press in September 2016, the Washington Post reports. His comments came after reports surfaced that Hillary Clinton had been granted immunity by the government in exchange for talking with the FBI about her email server.

The same month, Trump said at a Florida rally, "If you are not guilty of a crime, what do you need immunity for?” The following day in Wisconsin, he elaborated, "The reason they get immunity is because they did something wrong. If they didn’t do anything wrong, they don’t think in terms of immunity."

In reality, requesting or being granted immunity from prosecution does not constitute an admission of guilt.

Flynn and Trump see things differently now. The retired general is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees to receive immunity in exchange for being questioned in ongoing investigations into the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia. Flynn's attorney says he wants immunity from "unfair prosecution," and Trump jumped to Flynn's defense Friday morning, tweeting that Flynn should ask for immunity because "this is a witch hunt."

Flynn resigned as national security adviser in February after reports surfaced that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and other government officials about his contacts with Russia.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME