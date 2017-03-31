Politics
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, March. 27, 2017.
Immigration

Mexico’s Largest Cement Company Says It Won’t Build President Trump’s Border Wall

Tessa Berenson
7:19 AM ET

When President Trump begins construction on the southern border wall, he won't have help from Mexico's largest cement company.

"I want to be very clear on this topic: Cemex will not participate in the construction of the wall," said Rogelio Zambrano, president of multinational building materials and construction firm Cemex, CNN Money reports.

Still, Cemex may have to provide building materials to whichever companies do work on building the wall. "If one of our clients requests a quote for materials, we have the responsibility to do so," the company said in a March 2 statement. "But this does not imply that Cemex will participate in the project."

More than 700 firms around the country have expressed interest in helping to build the wall, and Trump's budget plan asked for $1.5 billion in immediate funding to start planning and construction.

Follow TIME