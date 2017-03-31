Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
selfiesDo Selfies Constitute Art? This New Exhibition Says Yes
Between Cells and Metadata
AustraliaRising Flood Waters Displace Tens of Thousands in Australia
AUSTRALIA-WEATHER-CYCLONE
TexasCallers Reported a Swerving Pickup Before Deadly Texas Bus Crash
APTOPIX Church Van Crash Texas
SyriaSyrian Opposition Member Blasts 'Contradictions' in U.S. Policy
SWITZERLAND-UN-SYRIA-CONFLICT
sergei-diaghilevs-145th-birthday-5691313237262336-hp2x
Google
Google Doodle

Google's New Doodle Celebrates Sergei Diaghilev, Creator of the Ballet Russes

TIME Staff
2:45 AM ET

On what would have been his 145th birthday Friday, Google celebrates the life and work of Russian visionary Sergei Diaghilev, cultural impresario and creator of the pioneering Ballets Russes, with a new Doodle.

Born into a wealthy family in 1872, by the time he’d reached his thirties Diaghilev had become known as an attaché of sorts for Russian culture; he collected rare portraits and brought some of Moscow’s most exquisite talents to Europe for performances.

The Ballets Russes was founded by Diaghilev in 1909 in Paris, and later came to be known as the most influential ballet company of the 20th century. The company was known for its avant-garde and collaborative productions that brought together artists of various fields and visions. Its modernist choreography, elaborate costumes, and stage sets designed by some of the moment’s most provocative artists captivated crowds throughout the globe.

The mustached eccentric is remembered as a man of limitless ingenuity, who brought together talents of all types. Among his list of friends and colleagues are many of the century’s most memorable artists; Anna Pavlova and Vera Karalli both danced on the company’s stage, while other creatives such as Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and Jean Cocteau were artistic collaborators.

Diaghilev died of diabetes in 1929.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME