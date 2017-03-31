U.S.
Search
Sign In
North KoreaMalaysians Held in North Korea Return Home in Exchange for Kim Jong Nam's Body
Malaysia North Korea
White HouseTrump Anticipates a 'Very Difficult' Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping
NATOSen. Rand Paul: Montenegro Joining NATO Is Against U.S. Interests
House Freedom Caucus on Affordable Care Act Replacement
OhioJohn Kasich Says Medical Marijuana Has No Place in Stopping Ohio's Opioid Crisis
Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks to reporters after a closed meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, on Feb. 24, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
APTOPIX Overpass Collapse Fire
In this aerial image made from a video provided by WSB-TV, a large fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse burns in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed. Atlanta TV Out—WSB-TV/AP
georgia

A Fire Caused an Interstate to Collapse in Atlanta

Associated Press
Updated: Mar 30, 2017 10:07 PM ET

(ATLANTA) — A massive fire that caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta was contained as of late Thursday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the fire burned for more than an hour under I-85 northbound near Piedmont Road, spewing large plumes of black smoke skyward.

"We do have the fire under control," said Sgt. Cortez Stafford, a spokesman for the Atlanta Fire Department.

"The part that is not contained is the part that is under the section of the bridge that has collapsed," Stafford said, adding that he does not expect the blaze to spread to any other structures.

Witnesses said troopers told motorists to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed.

Stafford said a portion of the bridge fell about 7 p.m.

Capt. Mark Perry of the Georgia State Patrol told the newspaper that the agency doesn't know what started the fire but that terrorism is not suspected.

"The speculation I heard was it was some PVC products that caught fire," Gov. Nathan Deal told reporters. "I do not know why they did or what the source of their transport was. But those are questions that will hopefully be answered at least by tomorrow morning."

Deal added that "to his knowledge we have not had any injuries as a result of this fire on the bridge."

I-85 has been shut down in both directions "for the foreseeable future," a spokesman for the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The department warned all motorists to stay off I-85. Alternate routes include taking I-75 to I-285 or I-20 to I-285.

Multiple media outlets report traffic was bumper to bumper on Buford Highway as people tried to escape the backup from the collapse.

Deal said inspectors were at the scene and they've contacted the original company that built the bridge to come in and assess the extent of the damage.

"We're trying to determine everything we can about how quickly can we repair it and get it back in service," Deal said. "I can assure you we will do everything to expedite the repair and replacement of that section of the bridge."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME