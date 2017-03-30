Politics
Search
Sign In
OhioJohn Kasich Says Medical Marijuana Has No Place in Stopping Ohio's Opioid Crisis
Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks to reporters after a closed meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, on Feb. 24, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
CongressMichael Flynn Is In Talks to Testify Before Congress in Exchange for Immunity
President Trump Attends The White House Senior Staff Swearing In
CrimeFormer Power Ranger Ricardo Medina Jr. Sentenced to 6 Years for Killing Roommate with Sword
Actor Ricardo Medina Jr. participates in the 2012 Power Morphicon 3 held at the Pasadena Convention Center on August 19, 2012 in Pasadena, California.
spaceSpaceX Makes History With Launch of First Recycled Rocket
US-SCIENCE-SPACE X-AEROSPACE
President Trump Meets With Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen
U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a meeting with Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Denmark's prime minister in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 30, 2017.  Chip Somodevilla—Bloomberg via Getty Images
White House

President Trump Appeals Hawaii Judge's Ruling Blocking Revised Travel Ban

Associated Press
Mar 30, 2017

(HONOLULU) — President Donald Trump's administration is appealing a Hawaii federal judge's latest ruling blocking the revised travel ban.

Government attorneys appealed Thursday to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It comes the day after U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued a longer-lasting hold on key provisions of Trump's executive order.

The government says in court documents that the appeal also applies to a temporary order that Watson previously issued that halted the suspension of new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and a freeze on the U.S. refugee program.

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin says he expected the government to appeal.

Watson's written order says he won't suspend the ruling for an appeal.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME