U.S.
Search
Sign In
CongressMichael Flynn Is In Talks to Testify Before Congress in Exchange for Immunity
President Trump Attends The White House Senior Staff Swearing In
White HousePresident Trump Appeals Hawaii Judge's Ruling Blocking Revised Travel Ban
President Trump Meets With Denmark's Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen
spaceSpaceX Makes History With Launch of First Recycled Rocket
US-SCIENCE-SPACE X-AEROSPACE
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Freedom Caucus Fight Faces Challenges Beyond Twitter
House Freedom Caucus on Affordable Care Act Replacement
Actor Ricardo Medina Jr. participates in the 2012 Power Morphicon 3 held at the Pasadena Convention Center on August 19, 2012 in Pasadena, California.
Actor Ricardo Medina Jr. participates in the 2012 Power Morphicon 3 held at the Pasadena Convention Center on August 19, 2012 in Pasadena, California.  Albert L. Ortega—Getty Images
Crime

Former Power Ranger Ricardo Medina Jr. Sentenced to 6 Years for Killing Roommate with Sword

Abigail Abrams
Mar 30, 2017

A former actor who played one of the Power Rangers in the children’s television series has been sentenced to six years in prison for killing his roommate with a sword, the Associated Press reports.

Ricardo Medina Jr. pleaded guilty earlier this month to voluntary manslaughter of Joshua Sutter. The former Power Ranger was initially charged with murder, but decided to plead to the lower charge, his lawyer told the AP.

Superior Court Judge Daviann L. Mitchell gave Medina the maximum sentence after hearing testimony from Sutter’s family. "Put this killer in general [prison] population so he will see and feel the same fear that Joshua must have felt," the victim's father, Donald Sutter, said, according to the AP.

Medina stabbed his roommate in January 2015 after an argument in their apartment near Los Angeles. The argument, about Medina's girlfriend, started in the kitchen, according to the AP, and resumed later when Sutter broke through Medina's bedroom door. After stabbing Sutter, Medina initially called 911 on himself, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME