Ideas
Search
Sign In
spaceSpaceX Makes History With Launch of First Recycled Rocket
SpaceX launches supplies to space station
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Freedom Caucus Fight Faces Challenges Beyond Twitter
House Freedom Caucus on Affordable Care Act Replacement
North CarolinaNorth Carolina Hopes Bathroom Bill Repeal Will Help It With NCAA Basketball
HB2 replacement bill
CrimeWoman Who Drove Into Capitol Police: I Tried to Hit Officers With My Car
Police investigate at the scene of an incident on March 29, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Crayons
Garry Gay—Getty Images
Books

The Day the Crayons Quit Author on What Crayola’s New Color Should Be

Sarah Begley
6:40 PM ET
Ideas
Sarah Begley is a staff writer for TIME.

When Crayola announced this week that it would be retiring a color from its 24-pack for the first time, Drew Daywalt headed to the store. "I went out and bought a 24-pack today," he tells TIME. "I gotta have it in case it’s gone." Like other savvy customers, he'll be able to hang onto the soon-to-disappear Dandelion crayon after it's removed from boxes.

Daywalt knows more about crayons than most folks: the children's book author has topped bestseller lists with his hits The Day the Crayons Quit and The Day the Crayons Came Home, popular with children and parents alike. Of all the 24 crayons in the Crayola box, Daywalt said he would have expected Red Violet to be the one to get the ax ("That’s like it’s kind of red and purple — it doesn’t really have a home"). Crayola hasn't yet announced a replacement color, Daywalt's vote is plaid, striped or rainbow, "the acceptance crayon."

Daywalt has quite a following in the crayon world. "A week doesn’t go by that I don’t get an art teacher or a teacher who has crayons in the classroom writing to say, 'Thanks a lot, my crayons are naked now, they’ve torn off all their wrappers," as happens to a crayon character in the story.

"Every time I do a school visit, I get some really cool new crayon melted project, which in a way is kind of horrifying," he says. "They give me crayons melted on paper and I’m like, 'Oh God, their heads are melting!'" The best crayon-themed gift he's received: a pea green, 3-ft.-long, knitted, stuffed crayon resembling his character Esteban the Magnificent. Daywalt toted him along on tour, including bringing him to airport bars.

Though Daywalt says he hasn't collaborated with Crayola, he has a great fondness for the company's products: "They were my best friends when I was a little boy, and they helped me draw all my favorite Star Wars characters," he says. "My goal was to make something that was as universally loved as the items it was about."

Asked whether he has any future crayon-themed projects in the pipeline, he demurs. "I’ll just say I’m not allowed to tell you."

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME