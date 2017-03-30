U.S.
Search
Sign In
Middle EastIsraeli Government Approves First New Settlement in 20 Years
ISRAEL-POLITICS-CABINET
Exercise/FitnessWhy Spring Is the Perfect Time to Take Your Workout Outdoors
forest bike
CongressSome Democrats Say They'll Vote to Confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks during a Senate Energy Subcommittee hearing discussing cybersecurity threats to the U.S. electrical grid and technology advancements to maximize such threats on Capitol Hill on March 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
moviesReview: Scarlett Johansson Is a Haunting Riot Grrrl in Ghost in the Shell
ghost-in-the-shell-2
Police investigate at the scene of an incident on March 29, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Police investigate at the scene of an incident on March 29, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.  Alex Wong—Getty Images
Crime

Woman Who Drove Into Capitol Police: I Tried to Hit Officers With My Car

Jessica Gresko / AP
5:34 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — A 20-year-old woman who got into a confrontation with police near the U.S. Capitol, resulting in shots being fired, cursed at police and said she had tried to run officers over, according to a court document made public Thursday.

The document was released after the woman's first appearance in federal court, where she was ordered held in jail until an April 4 hearing. Prosecutors charged the woman as Mia K. Hill. They said her alias is Taleah Everett, the name police gave reporters Wednesday and the name she herself gave in court.

According to an affidavit filed with the court, Hill came to the attention of United States Capitol Police on Wednesday morning after she drove through a red light near the U.S. Capitol, nearly hitting two pedestrians. Hill then repeatedly ignored police officers' attempts to get her to stop, at one point extending her middle finger at an officer and at another hitting a police cruiser and another vehicle, the affidavit says.

Hill was ultimately stopped by barricades imbedded in the road that were raised, according to the affidavit. Surrounded by officers, Hill attempted to reverse, hitting the cruiser again and coming close to officers. As she drove into the cruiser, two officers fired. No one was injured.

According to the affidavit, Hill spat and cursed at officers, yelling, "I was up here yesterday trying to run you (obscenity) over!" The Capitol remained open during the incident but streets in the area were closed for several hours.

Hill, who prosecutors say has no fixed address, is charged with four counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal police officer with a dangerous weapon. She's also charged with destruction of property and fleeing a law enforcement officer.

At Thursday's court hearing prosecutor Laura Crane asked the judge for a mental health screening to evaluate Hill's competency. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather declined to grant one after the federal public defender appointed to represent Hill, Tony Miles, said he had seen no reason to question Hill's competency.

Miles declined to comment on the case after the hearing.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME