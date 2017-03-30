U.S.
Search
Sign In
Exercise/FitnessWhy Spring Is the Perfect Time to Take Your Workout Outdoors
forest bike
CongressSome Democrats Say They'll Vote to Confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks during a Senate Energy Subcommittee hearing discussing cybersecurity threats to the U.S. electrical grid and technology advancements to maximize such threats on Capitol Hill on March 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
moviesReview: Scarlett Johansson Is a Haunting Riot Grrrl in Ghost in the Shell
ghost-in-the-shell-2
animalsManatees Are No Longer Listed as Endangered Species
manatee endangered species
crayon
Crayola
Art

It's True: Crayola Is Really Retiring This Color

Jennifer Calfas,Sarah Begley
5:11 PM ET

It's official — Crayola is retiring its Dandelion color from its 24-count crayon box set.

Dandelion is the first color to be pulled from the box set in its 100-year history. But the artists' supplies manufacturer said that it will replace the yellow color, which will be revealed on Friday — also known as National Crayon Day.

The company accidentally announced the retirement of the mustard-colored crayon a day earlier than expected with a video posted on Twitter.

The Day the Crayons Quit author Drew Daywalt released a "statement" to TIME on Dandelion's behalf, saying, “Retire, my BUTT! You can’t retire me. I QUIT. And you can quote me on that, Daywalt.”

Crayola's box-set of crayons was created in 1903, but Dandelion was only added in 1990. Though Crayola has never dropped a color from its box-set before, it has retired other crayons in the past. These included shades like mint, teal blue and mulberry.

Crayola is expected to make the official announcement in Times Square and a livestream on Facebook at 8:45 a.m. on Friday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME