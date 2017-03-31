Firefighters survey the section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Firefighters survey the section of an overpass that collapsed from a large fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta, Thursday, March 30, 2017. David Goldman—AP

The Morning Brief: Atlanta Bridge Collapse, Planned Parenthood and Crayola’s New Color

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Michael Flynn seeks immunity for talking

Michael Flynn’s attorney, Robert Kelner, said the former National Security Adviser is in talks to receive immunity if he agrees to testify before Congress as part of an investigation into possible ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign team and Russia. "General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit," Kelner told the Associated Press.

Atlanta bridge falls after huge fire

A bridge over a major interstate in Atlanta collapsed due to a massive fire yesterday, officials said. It’s unclear what caused the blaze, and there were no reported injuries. Authorities warned the structural damage on Interstate 85 would heavily snarl traffic. "This incident — make no bones about it — will have a tremendous impact on travel,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said, according to the Associated Press.

Former South Korean President is arrested

South Korea's embattled former president Park Geun-hye was arrested and jailed yesterday over corruption claims in a scandal that led to her impeachment and removal from office earlier this month. She had been the nation’s first female president.

Crayola says it's ousting Dandelion from crayon box

Crayola is retiring the color Dandelion from its 24-count crayon box in a milestone move. The yellow crayon is the first color to be pulled from the box set in 100 years. Crayola plans to announce Dandelion’s replacement today on National Crayon Day.

Also:

Vice President Mike Pence broke a tie on a vote that could hurt Planned Parenthood.

SpaceX had made history by launching the first recycled rocket .

Manatees are no longer listed as an endangered species , federal authorities said.

Netflix is seeking the world’s best translators since English soon won't be the primary viewing language .

McDonald’s announced its plans to use fresh beef in its Quarter Pounder burgers.

A New York author wants to inspire babies to become feminists with her new book .

Today would have been the 145th birthday of Sergei Diaghilev , who created the trailblazing Ballets Russes dance company.

