Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Are Having a Magical Honeymoon at Disneyland

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are continuing their dreamy romance, post-wedding , with a magical trip to Disneyland.

In an Instagram posted by Wiley, the happy couple is seen canoodling in front of the amusement park's famous castle; in another one, Wiley shows off a pair of the classic Mickey Mouse ears that are personalized with her new moniker, "Mrs. Morelli."

The pair fell in love on the set of the hit Netflix show Orange Is the New Black , where Wiley was a beloved character and Morelli was a writer and producer; they tied the knot with a picturesque outdoor ceremony in Palm Springs last weekend.

See Samira and Lauren's honeymoon adventures below.

Thank you @disneyland for helping us continue to have the best week ever! A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:53am PDT