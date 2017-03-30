Jimmy Fallon Has Trump-Inspired Names for New Crayola Colors

Crayola is retiring one of its crayon colors for the first time in 100 years, and the company will announce which of the 24 colors will be discontinued on Friday.

In his Tonight Show monologue, Jimmy Fallon came forward with ideas for replacement colors that would be more "relevant to 2017."

He joked that Crayola is contemplating "presidential orange."

"They might honor Trump's entire cabinet with 'super white,'" he continued. "To honor the GOP health care bill, there's 'Paul Ryan blue it'."

Read more: Jimmy Fallon Uses Puppies to Predict NCAA Championship, Quizzes Katie Holmes

He also offered up "im-PEACH-ment" for the Democrats and gave Betsy DeVos a very unique crayon: "This is the chewiest popsicle I've ever eaten red."

This article originally appeared on TheHollywoodReporter.com