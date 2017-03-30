Watch the 'Destiny 2' Reveal Trailer Right Here

All your stuff is gone. That's mostly what you need to know about the official Destiny 2 reveal trailer.

Everyone's been kicked out of the tower, and all those years of the slot machine grinding to level up, then level up your armor and weaponry are about to reset to zero. Kind of convenient, no? If you're a PC gamer, none of that sting applies to you, since Destiny 2 is also coming to PC this go-round (in addition to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One).

Here's what else you need to know: The game is out September 8, but you can hop into the beta (timeframe TBD) if you preorder now. The standard version runs $59.99, while a version with the Expansion Pass runs $89.99. There's also a Deluxe version with digital extras for $99.99, or a Collectors' Edition with all the other stuff plus a bag and a collector's box for $249.99.

And if you want to watch the game in action, Bungie is planning a livestream on May 18.