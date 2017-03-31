Politics
Hillary Clinton

Watch Live: Hillary Clinton Honors Women Leaders at Georgetown University

Julia Zorthian
6:00 AM ET

Hillary Clinton is back in D.C. Friday to honor women at a Georgetown University ceremony.

Clinton will speak at the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security award ceremony for four women who facilitated 2016's Colombian peace agreement, which she encouraged as Secretary of State. Her remarks will address how women are instrumental to peacekeeping effort and diplomacy around the world, according to a Georgetown press release.

Clinton will present the awards to the four recipients this year: former Colombian Vice President Humberto De la Calle, Colombian Deputy Attorney General Maria Paulina Riveros, thematic director of Colombia's Office of the High Commissioner for Peace Elena Ambrosi and journalist Jineth Bedoya, who has also advocated for sexual violence survivors.

You can watch Clinton's remarks in this livestream beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

