White House Deputy Chief of Staff Leaves for Pro-Trump Group

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chief of Staff Katie Walsh appears at a post-election press briefing to discuss the RNC's role in the election, at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2016. Cliff Owen—AP

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh is departing the West Wing to join the pro-Trump outside group America First Policies, according to senior Administration officials.

Walsh, a top aide of White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus , served as one of the top gatekeepers for President Trump, controlling the White House schedule.

The move comes as the White House struggles to reboot after the failure of a bill to repeal major chunks of the Affordable Care Act . It will also fill the void at America First Policies left by the departure of Rick Gates, a top aide to Paul Manafort who was forced from the group last week over his ties to Russia and Ukraine.

Administration officials said that the White House realized during the fight over health care that having more organized outside efforts could help.

"It was abundantly clear we didn't have air cover when it came to the calls coming into lawmakers and nobody can fix this problem like Katie Walsh," Priebus told reporters at the White House.

Trusted by Priebus, Walsh was the eyes and ears for the chief of staff inside the White House’s often-warring factions. She struggled to institute controls — including who could walk into the Oval Office without a meeting — and streamline the chaotic White House.

But some staffers, especially those who worked on Trump’s campaign, did not trust her and fed negative stories questioning her loyalties to conservative outlets like Brietbart.

Walsh had good relationships with Establishment-minded conservatives, drawing from her time as the Republican National Committee’s chief of staff, the de facto day-to-day executive of the party.

She takes with her a deep Rolodex. Before rising to the top job at the RNC, she was a fundraiser extraordinaire. As its finance director in 2014, she raised more than $200 million — a record.

Walsh’s departure is a serious loss for Priebus, who used her to keep tabs inside the building and throughout the Administration. Priebus is still looking for a replacement.