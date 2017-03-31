In what might be the cheesiest romance yet, attend the tale of an innovative couple who decided to tie the knot and celebrate with a pizza pie instead of the traditional wedding cake.

According to an interview with Wedding Chicks , Jess Melara and professional baseball player Tony Sanchez were high school sweethearts who got married after 12 years of dating. While the couple's Miami ceremony in December included a gelato truck and Funfetti cake favors, the real highlight of the nuptials was their four tiered pizza that they had in lieu of cake, since neither Tony nor Jess were particularly fond of the dessert.

"Tony and I love pizza and aren’t huge fans of cake, so we surprised our guests with Pizza Cake," Jess said. "It was saucy and delicious and what pizza dreams are made of."

Agreed. See Jess and Tony's cheesy marital bliss below.