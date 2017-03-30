Politics
Search
Sign In
Crime86-Year-Old Jewel Thief Banned From Atlanta’s Malls After She's Caught Shoplifting Again
Doris Marie Payne, 83, at flanked by defense attorneys Gretchen Christina von Helms and Guadalupe V
EntertainmentVictoria Beckham Just Gave Everyone a Sneak Peek of Her Carpool Karaoke Video With James Corden
London Celebrity Sightings - March 08, 2017
France'I Want to Win a Positive Vote.' Emmanuel Macron Tries to Seal the Deal in France
Emmanuel Macron, France's Minister for the Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs, on the heliport of the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Paris on June 13, 2016.
podcastsThe 50 Best Podcasts Right Now
podcast-featured
Sen. Marco Rubio departs after speaking with the media after a Senate Foreign Relations committee business meeting on the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State, on Jan. 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Marco Rubio departs after speaking with the media after a Senate Foreign Relations committee business meeting on the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State, on Jan. 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Alex Brandon—AP
Russia Investigation

Russia Might Have Hurt Marco Rubio's Presidential Campaign, Expert Testifies

Alana Abramson
11:23 AM ET

Russia may have tried to undermine Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's presidential campaign, an expert witness told the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday.

Speaking at a public hearing on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Clint Watts, a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said that it included the primary elections, singling out Rubio, who is on the committee.

"Russia's overt media outlets sought to sideline opponents on both sides of the political spectrum," he said. "Senator Rubio, in my opinion, you suffered through these efforts."

The remarks about Rubio were not in a prepared copy of the testimony posted on the Senate Intelligence Committee's website. Watts did not elaborate on why he believes this, and Rubio did not ask about it. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In November of 2016, Rubio told CBS News he doesn't think Russian meddling, if it occurred, changed the outcome of the election, but the American people should be aware if there is evidence of a foreign intervention.

Those testifying at the hearing also said Brexit and other European elections should be examined for evidence of Russian interference.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME