Russia Might Have Hurt Marco Rubio's Presidential Campaign, Expert Testifies

Sen. Marco Rubio departs after speaking with the media after a Senate Foreign Relations committee business meeting on the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State, on Jan. 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Alex Brandon—AP

Russia may have tried to undermine Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's presidential campaign, an expert witness told the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday.

Speaking at a public hearing on Russian meddling in the 2016 election , Clint Watts, a fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said that it included the primary elections, singling out Rubio, who is on the committee.

"Russia's overt media outlets sought to sideline opponents on both sides of the political spectrum," he said. "Senator Rubio, in my opinion, you suffered through these efforts."

The remarks about Rubio were not in a prepared copy of the testimony posted on the Senate Intelligence Committee's website. Watts did not elaborate on why he believes this, and Rubio did not ask about it. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In November of 2016, Rubio told CBS News he doesn't think Russian meddling, if it occurred, changed the outcome of the election, but the American people should be aware if there is evidence of a foreign intervention.

Those testifying at the hearing also said Brexit and other European elections should be examined for evidence of Russian interference.