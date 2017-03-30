Ideas
Search
Sign In
TelevisionJimmy Fallon Has Trump-Inspired Names for New Crayola Colors
Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, on Jan. 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Mental Health/PsychologyThis Is the Fastest Way to Calm Down
TIME.com stock health brain
North CarolinaNorth Carolina Just Took a Big Step in Repealing Its Bathroom Bill
HRC President Chad Griffin and Equality NCs Chris Sgro to Discuss North Carolina Election Results
Video GamesWatch the 'Destiny 2' Reveal Trailer Right Here
New Year's Resolutions Send Thousands To The Gym
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 2: People run on treadmills at a New York Sports Club January 2, 2003 in Brooklyn, New York. Thousands of people around the country join health clubs in the first week of the new year as part of their New Year's resolution. Many health clubs see a surge in business of 25 percent immediately after the new year, only to see those numbers level off by spring. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt—Getty Images
Innovation

How To Make Sure You'll Actually Go To The Gym

The Aspen Institute
2:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Here’s how to make sure you’ll actually go to the gym.

By Cari Romm in the Science of Us

2. Playing Tetris reduces the onset of PTSD after trauma.

By Meera Senthilingam at CNN

3. This is how to stop the opioid epidemic.

By Linette Lopez in Business Insider

4. Could an algorithm help beat diabetes?

By Dimitris Bertsimas in Smithsonian

5. There are twice as many solar jobs in America as coal jobs.

By Brad Plumer at Vox

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME