BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JANUARY 2: People run on treadmills at a New York Sports Club January 2, 2003 in Brooklyn, New York. Thousands of people around the country join health clubs in the first week of the new year as part of their New Year's resolution. Many health clubs see a surge in business of 25 percent immediately after the new year, only to see those numbers level off by spring. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

How To Make Sure You'll Actually Go To The Gym

1. Here’s how to make sure you’ll actually go to the gym.

By Cari Romm in the Science of Us

2. Playing Tetris reduces the onset of PTSD after trauma.

By Meera Senthilingam at CNN

3. This is how to stop the opioid epidemic.

By Linette Lopez in Business Insider

4. Could an algorithm help beat diabetes?

By Dimitris Bertsimas in Smithsonian

5. There are twice as many solar jobs in America as coal jobs.

By Brad Plumer at Vox

