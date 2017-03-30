U.S.
Crime

86-Year-Old Jewel Thief Banned From Atlanta’s Malls After She's Caught Shoplifting Again

Jennifer Calfas
11:21 AM ET

An octogenarian jewel thief has been banned from all Atlanta-area shopping malls after she pleaded guilty to felony shoplifting this week.

Doris Payne, 86, who has made a career out of stealing jewelry around the world, was sentenced Wednesday to 120 days of house arrest and three years probation, in addition to the shopping mall ban, NBC News reported.

“No shopping trips,” the DeKalb County Superior Court judge told Payne, according to NBC News.

Payne had tried to steal a $2,000 necklace from a Von Maur store at the Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Ga. in December.

At the time, she said she didn't intend to steal the jewelry, but a saleswoman “left it laying there,” NBC News reported.

The notorious thief shared stories of her international exploits — which spanned more than 60 years — in the 2013 Netflix documentary The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.

Follow TIME