Victoria Beckham Just Gave Everyone a Sneak Peek of Her Carpool Karaoke Video With James Corden

Get ready to spice up your life because Victoria Beckham (née Posh Spice) just landed her own Carpool Karaoke gig.

Beckham, who we recently found out is still called Posh by her local Starbucks baristas , will be joining The Late Late Show 's James Corden for his popular sing-a-long car ride — and to kick it off, she just shared a sneak peek on her Instagram story of what it was like to film the segment.

In the clip, Beckham shows off some behind-the-scenes snaps of herself getting some beauty touch-ups along with the caption "top secret filming!" She later shared a clip of herself in the car with Corden himself.

Beckham also continued to poke fun at her signature non-smile with an Instagram post of herself with James Corden, where the latter is laughing hysterically as Beckham keeps up her stoic visage.