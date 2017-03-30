Senate Intelligence Vice Chair Mark Warner, D-Va., speaks at a news conference about the investigation into Russian meddling at the election with Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Senate Intelligence Vice Chair Mark Warner, D-Va., speaks at a news conference about the investigation into Russian meddling at the election with Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

The ranking members of the Senate Intelligence Committee highlighted the grave dangers of Russia meddling in the 2016 election at their first open hearing Thursday, but also acknowledged they haven't reached any conclusions, although are troubling.

"I will not prejudge the outcome of our investigation," Sen. Mark Warner, Vice Chair of the Committee, said in his opening statement. "We are seeking to determine if there is a lot of fire, but there is certainly a lot of smoke."

Warner, a Democrat, also took a jab at President Trump, emphasizing that these allegations are not "fake news."

"This is not innuendo or false allegations. This is not fake news. This is actually what happened to us," he said.

Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr said in his opening statement that its imperative to acknowledge the Cold War history of the Soviet Union and the United States to understand the severity and historical context of the threats. "We're all targets of a sophisticated and capable adversary, and we must engage in a whole of Government approach to combat Russian active measures," he said.

Both Senators commended each others' dedication to the investigation, and reiterated the importance of retaining bipartisan cooperatio to ensure an effective outcome.

"If we politicize this process, our efforts will likely fail," said Burr.

The House Intelligence Committee is currently embroiled in controversy; ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff has called on Chairman Devin Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation following revelations that he bypassed committee members to brief the White House and the press after he was told on White House grounds that members of the intelligence community had incidentally collected information about members of the Trump transition team.