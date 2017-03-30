Politics
Congress

Watch Live: Senate Committee Holds a Hearing on Russian Election Interference

Julia Zorthian
10:01 AM ET

The Senate Intelligence Committee will question experts on Russia and cybersecurity in back-to-back hearings on Thursday.

The open hearing takes place as the committee continues its investigation into Russian interference in last year's presidential election. Witnesses Thursday will include Russia expert Eugene Rumer of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Georgetown Government Professor Emeritus Roy Godson and Ret. General Keith Alexander.

The hearings are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. E.T. You can watch them live above.

