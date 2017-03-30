Newsfeed
Actor Chris Evans arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Actor Chris Evans arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.  Dan MacMedan—Getty Images
relationships

Chris Evans Has Only Good Things to Say About His Ex-Girlfriend Jenny Slate

Kara Warner / People
9:55 AM ET

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are friendly ex relationship goals.

Although their romantic relationship ended earlier this year, the Gifted costars have remained friends and share genuine respect and admiration for one other.

“She’s my favorite human,” Evans tells PEOPLE of Slate. “She’s the best. I’ve never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She’ll give you one sentence and there’s no fat to it. You’re like, ‘You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.’

“It’s like an art form talking with her, because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colorful,” he continues. “She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her.”

Evans and Slate, both 35, met while filming their new movie, Gifted, a drama about a man who struggles with how to parent his niece, a child prodigy. Slate, who plays the young prodigy’s teacher and Evans’s love interest in the film, recently expressed similar sentiments, praising the Captain America star’s kindness, joyful energy and “beautiful, big, strong emotions.

Evans has always been very careful and private about certain details he shares about his personal life, but he understands the public’s interest.

“I chose to be an actor, you can’t be an actor and then be like, “I’m pissed people want to know about me!’ ” he says. “To some degree I welcome it, because I’ve always found that for the most part, in interviews, being anything less than candid feels wrong. To some degree it feels right to share certain things. So, I’m not too sour if all the sudden it feels like there’s a large influx in curiosity.”

He adds: “It’s not a bad thing. And you know what, if the things you’re doing and the things you’re surrounding yourself with are quality people and they are beautiful experiences, there’s no shame in sharing.”

Gifted opens in select theaters April 7 and expands nationwide April 21.

This article originally appeared on People.com

