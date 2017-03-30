Politics
Search
Sign In
relationshipsChris Evans on Why His Ex-Girlfriend Jenny Slate Is His 'Favorite Human'
Actor Chris Evans arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood &amp; Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
photographyBeatty at 80: LIFE's Best Photos of Warren Beatty on the Rise
Warren Beatty sitting in field of flowers in 1967.
public healthWhy Your Cold Feels Worse When You're Lonely
Blue tissue box with white tissue
MusicThe Story Behind the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band Album Cover
Album Cover For "Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band"
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the International Arctic Forum "Arctic: Territory of dialogue", on March 30, 2017 in Arkhangelsk, Russia. Mikhail Svetlov—Getty Images
russia

'Read My Lips, No.' Vladimir Putin Denies Russia Meddled in the Presidential Election

Alana Abramson
9:07 AM ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Thursday, claiming any allegations are politically motivated lies.

"Read my lips, no," Putin said during a panel moderated by CNBC.

"All those things are fictional, illusory and provocations, lies," he said. "All these are used for domestic American political agendas."

Putin made the comments, which come as the FBI is investigating Russia's election interference, during a panel moderated by CNBC co-anchor Geoff Cutmore at the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia. FBI Director James Comey confirmed at a congressional hearing this month that the FBI was looking into Russian interference during the election, but did not reveal any information about the investigation.

Earlier this week, the White House said Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, would testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its inquiry into the matter. But Putin's comments echo those of Trump, who has repeatedly taken to Twitter to call allegations of a connection between his campaign and Russia a "hoax."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME