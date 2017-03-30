spaceUnseen Apollo, The Experience of Going to the Moon
Morgan Freeman Doesn't Want to Record Your Voicemail Message

Alana Abramson
8:04 AM ET

Actor Morgan Freeman is known for his narration of everything from documentaries to Mark Zuckerberg's artificial intelligence system. So it's no surprise that he's had to record plenty of outgoing voicemail messages for his friends.

But he wants it to stop.

"It gets exhausting," Freeman said Wednesday on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I can't tell you how many times I've said 'this is so and so, not willing to come to the phone right now.'"

Meyers and Freeman were discussing a bet Freeman had recently lost with Zach Braff, but Freeman said his friends ask him to record their messages all the time.

"I have to lose a big bet [to do it]," he joked.

And his own voicemail does not include a Morgan Freeman narration.

Watch the full clip above.

