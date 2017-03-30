An American Airlines Pilot Died During a Landing

An American Airlines plane sits on the tarmac of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2017.

An American Airlines plane sits on the tarmac of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2017. Rhona Wise—AFP—Getty Images

An American Airlines pilot has died after falling ill during a landing on Wednesday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The captain announced an emergency situation due to a "a medical issue" as the flight came close to landing, CNN reports.

The plane had flown from Dallas-Fort Worth to Albuquerque. After landing it was met by paramedics, Daniel Jiron, spokesman for Albuquerque International Sunport , said.

A statement from the airline identified the deceased first officer as William "Mike" Grubbs.

"We are taking care of First Officer Grubbs' family and colleagues, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time" the statement said.