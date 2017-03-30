U.S.
Search
Sign In
Supreme CourtSome Conservatives Are Happy Neil Gorsuch Might Be Filibustered
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch
photobookFinding Beauty in the Everyday
moviesThe Story Behind The Zookeeper's Wife and 5 Other Little-Known Holocaust Heroes
THE ZOOKEEPER'S WIFE
CourtsJudge Approves $25 Million Trump University Settlement
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
batteryTruck.jpg
Illustration by Peter Greenwood for TIME
Infrastructure

A Simple Solution for Clean Power

Justin Worland
Mar 30, 2017

In an otherwise empty lot near San Diego, two dozen trailers jammed with 400,000 batteries are part of an experiment that could revolutionize clean energy. If it works, the batteries would solve a key problem with wind and solar power--namely, that one works only on blustery days and the other when the sun is out. Developers say the batteries will store excess energy for later use, allowing power providers to rely less on fossil fuels as a backup.

Energy experts are optimistic, as are the many investors with a stake in the sector. "Networks care about reliability," says Logan Goldie-Scot, an energy-storage analyst at Bloomberg New Energy Finance. "Energy storage is being viewed by network operators as a potential tool in their toolbox, and that hasn't been the case up until now."

This kind of energy storage would be a game changer for the growing list of cities that have pledged to source all their electricity from wind and solar in the coming decades. Until now, that goal was considered not only lofty but also practically unattainable.

Now all eyes are on San Diego's pilot program, the most expansive one to date. It's operated by San Diego Gas & Electric, which already gets more than one-third of the electricity it provides from renewable sources like wind and solar. The batteries store enough electricity to power 20,000 homes for four hours. If all goes according to plan, the program will show utilities that going 100% renewable can be more than a pipe dream.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME