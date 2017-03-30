Milestones

DIED

South African antiapartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada, 87. Kathrada spent more than 26 years in prison, many of them alongside Nelson Mandela, for fighting against white minority rule.

Cardinal William H. Keeler, 86, of Baltimore. He strove to improve Catholic-Jewish relations and was the first bishop to release the names of living and dead priests who had been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

JAILED

Notorious terrorist “Carlos the Jackal” for the third time over a deadly 1974 attack on a Paris shopping arcade. Carlos, whose real name is Ilyich Ramírez Sánchez, is already serving two life sentences in France and was sentenced to another.

APPROVED

The move of the Oakland Raiders to Nevada, by NFL owners. The team will move into a $1.7 billion stadium in Las Vegas in 2020.

MOVED

The arm of a quadriplegic man using thought-control technology, in a medical first. Bill Kochevar, who was paralyzed in a bicycle crash, can now drink and eat without help after electrodes were implanted in his brain and right arm.

VOTED

The Scottish Parliament, to formally request a second referendum on independence from the United Kingdom. The British Parliament must approve any vote, and might be unlikely to do so while talks over withdrawal from the E.U. continue.

