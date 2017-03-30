What You Said About ...

IS TRUTH DEAD?

The April 3 cover story on President Trump’s use of the truth provoked a massive response. In the New York Times, Frank Bruni wrote that the President’s “delusional” statements in his interview with Michael Scherer could qualify him as “poet laureate of the sandbox.” But Pamela Trull of Homewood, Ala., wrote that she believes liberal and conservative media alike share blame for today’s problems with truth, for mixing news and opinion. Responding to the evoking of TIME’s iconic 1966 “Is God Dead?” cover, Bob Hunt of Sun City West, Ariz., noted that the bigger question is, rather, “Does truth matter?” Meanwhile, Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne tweeted a reminder that in 1969, another TIME cover asked if God were coming back to life. “Here’s hoping the truth makes a similar comeback,” he wrote.

BEYOND HE OR SHE

For many readers, Katy Steinmetz’s March 27 cover story on evolving notions of gender hit home. Sheila Raghavendran of Mason, Ohio, wrote to say that the piece was a great starting point for heterosexual and cisgender readers to learn more about gender fluidity and to “help us achieve a more compassionate world.” And while some readers were moved to share their own coming-out stories, others wished the feature had included interviews with a wider array of subjects. “This is not [just] a millennial issue,” wrote Christine Biship Smith, 59, “but one that many people have been silenced on because of the boxes allowed by a binary society.” And Aaron Rogers of Elgin, Ill., saw a parallel between the story and the “Is Truth Dead?” cover that followed: concepts once seen as absolute are “now something to be defined by each individual.”

TIME 100 POLL

Every year, TIME honors the 100 most influential people in the world–a collection that includes politicians, artists, scientists and lawmakers as well as leaders in business, technology and sports. Although the magazine’s editors choose the final list of influencers, we also want to hear from you about who you think should make the cut this year. The official TIME 100 list will be announced on April 20, but readers can cast their votes in the 2017 TIME 100 reader poll until 11:59 p.m. E.T. on April 16. Immediately after the poll closes, its winner will be revealed. Learn more and cast your vote at time.com/2017-time-100-poll

TOXIC WASTE

TIME Labs has mapped all 1,317 so-called Superfund sites–the most toxic locations in the U.S., as tracked by the federal government. They’re scattered across the country, but New Jersey’s 114 is the most for any state. Learn more at time.com/toxic-map

