White HouseInside the White House's Infrastructure Plan
U.S. President Donald Trump applauds his crowd as he holds a "Make America Great Again" rally at Orlando Melbourne International Airport in Melbourne, Florida, U.S. February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RTSZBI2
World'They Just Took Us.' Mosul Civilians on Being Used as Human Shields by ISIS
Median Hikmat al-Galou with his son inside their home that was ravaged in February during fighting between Iraqi forces and ISIS in southwest Mosul on March 29, 2017.
ChinaChina's President Xi Jinping Plans to Meet President Trump in Mar-a-Lago
CHINA-US-DIPLOMACY
CourtsHawaii Judge Extends Court Order Blocking Trump's Travel Ban
Derrick Watson
Zookeepers-Wife-bravery-in-a-whisper-movie-review
Focus Features
movies

A Radiant Jessica Chastain Helps The Zookeeper’s Wife Shine

Stephanie Zacharek
6:39 AM ET

The Zookeeper's Wife may be based on a true story--as recounted in Diane Ackerman's 2007 book of the same name--but at heart, it's all movie. That's both good and bad. Jessica Chastain plays Antonina Zabinski, who, with her husband Jan (Johan Heldenbergh), saved more than 300 Jewish residents of the Warsaw ghetto during the German invasion of Poland. In better times, the couple had run the Warsaw Zoo, a vibrant place filled with healthy, well-loved animals. When the Nazis moved in, the Zabinskis fought back. Director Niki Caro (Whale Rider; McFarland, USA) depicts their bravery as simple human decency, a series of small gestures that never aspire to greatness.

But deeply earnest pictures aren't always great ones, and this movie's plot mechanics sometimes grind it down. The actors, at least, keep it breathing. Heldenbergh's face has the gravity of a solid, steady heartbeat. And Chastain is so radiant, it's as if her character has somehow captured and retained light to be dispersed gradually in darker times. That's a kind of bravery too.

