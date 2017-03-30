Politics
China's President Xi Jinping
China

China's President Xi Jinping Plans to Meet President Trump in Mar-a-Lago

4:51 AM ET

(BEIJING) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump will meet for the first time on April 6-7 at the latter's Florida resort, China's foreign ministry announced Thursday.

The future relationship between the world's No. 1 and No. 2 economies has been uncertain following the election of Trump, who accused China during his campaign of unfair trade practices and threatened to raise import taxes on Chinese goods and declare Beijing a currency manipulator.

It is unclear whether Trump will follow through with either threat. He is now seeking Beijing's help in pressuring North Korea over its nuclear weapons and missiles programs.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters that Xi would meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

It is the same Florida resort where Trump hosted and played golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February.

Before arriving in the U.S., Xi will pay a state visit to Finland from April 4-6, Lu said.

