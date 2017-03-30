World
Search
Sign In
intelligenceSenate Intelligence Committee Leaders Promise to Cooperate on Russia Probe
Richard Burr, Mark Warner
FoodChipotle Is Using a Rapping Cartoon Tortilla to Promote Its Preservative-Free Food
A steak burrito is arranged for a photograph with a drink and bags of chips at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Tuesday, July 16, 2013.
spaceAstronaut Captures Stunning GoPro Footage During Spacewalk
French Astronaut Thomas Pesquet of ESA conducts a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Friday, March 24.
viralThis Robot Is Lighting Each of President Trump's Tweets on Fire
President Donald Trump
Syrian town of Al-Bab falls to Free Syrian Army, backed by Turkish military
Members of Free Syrian Army celebrate in Syria's Al Bab, after taking control of the district from Daesh during "Operation Euphrates Shield", Aleppo, Syria on Feb. 23, 2017.  Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Turkey

Turkey Says It Is Ending Military Operations in Northern Syria

Joseph Hincks
Mar 29, 2017

Ankara called time on Turkey's military campaign in northern Syria on Wednesday, with the country's national security council declaring the offensive had "concluded successfully."

However, it is unclear whether that conclusion entails a complete end to military operations or a withdrawal of Turkish troops from the country, AFP reports.

Speaking on Turkey's private NTV television, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim did not rule out further offensives: "Euphrates Shield is over. A potential operation from now if needed will take another name," Yildirim said, using the name accorded to the year and a half long military campaign.

"From now on if there is anything that threatens our security, either Daesh or any other [group] and if we take another action, that will be a new operation," he added. Daesh is an alternative name for the Islamic State (ISIS).

Turkey's operation Euphrates Shield targeted both ISIS militants and Syrian Kurdish militia fighters that Ankara deems terrorists.

The operation has resulted in the expunging of militants from Syrian towns including Jarabulus, Al-Rai, Dabiq — which is of symbolic importance to ISIS — and the strategic town of Al-Bab, where Turkey endured heavy casualties.

[AFP]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME