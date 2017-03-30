World
A 14.85 meter-long reticulated python in a box in Curugsewu, Central Java, Indonesia, Dec. 28, 2003.  Syahruddin—AP
indonesia

Missing Indonesian Man Found Dead Inside a 23-Foot Python

Ryan Kilpatrick
1:28 AM ET

The body of a missing Indonesian man was found inside a giant python on the island of Sulawesi on Sunday, local police said.

Twenty-five-year-old Akbar Salubiro had been missing for 24 hours after leaving to harvest palm oil on his family's plantation, the BBC reports.

A search conducted by police found a 23-foot-long python motionless in a ditch nearby. After cutting the snake open, the man's body was reportedly found inside.

"When the snake was captured, the boots Akbar was wearing were clearly visible in the stomach of the snake," village secretary Salubiro Junaidi told the Jakarta Post. "Resident[s] cut open the belly of the snake and Akbar was lifeless [inside]."

Capable of reaching lengths of over 32 feet, reticulated pythons are the longest snakes in the world. They are nonvenomous constrictors that suffocate their prey before swallowing them whole. Cases of people killed and eaten by pythons are rare, and they are generally not considered a danger to human settlements, which they tend to avoid, an expert told the BBC.

[BBC]

