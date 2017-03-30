Business
Search
Sign In
spaceAstronaut Captures Stunning GoPro Footage During Spacewalk
French Astronaut Thomas Pesquet of ESA conducts a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Friday, March 24.
viralThis Robot Is Lighting Each of President Trump's Tweets on Fire
President Donald Trump
FloridaFlorida Woman Held a Mexican Immigrant Captive to Impregnate Her With Boyfriend's Sperm
Texas12 Dead in Head-On Crash Between Church Van and Pickup Truck in Texas
Church Van Crash Texas
A steak burrito is arranged for a photograph with a drink and bags of chips at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Tuesday, July 16, 2013.
A steak burrito is arranged for a photograph with a drink and bags of chips at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Tuesday, July 16, 2013. Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Food

Chipotle Is Using a Rapping Cartoon Tortilla to Promote Its Preservative-Free Food

Aric Jenkins
Mar 29, 2017

In an effort to promote its new preservative-free "wrappers," Chipotle is advertising the product with a cartoon rapper.

The popular Mexican chain released a minute-long music video featuring a rapping cartoon tortilla rhyming about the company's elimination of added flavors, colors, or preservatives. Chipotle says its new tortillas are only made with five ingredients: flower, water, canola oil, salt, and yeast.

"The accomplishment furthers the company’s mission to make better food accessible to everyone," Chipotle said in a statement.

Chipotle has been the subject of numerous controversies over recent years after the chain was repeatedly linked to outbreaks of E. coli, salmonella and norovirus. A mounting number of cases in 2015 led the company to close all of its stores nationwide in February 2016 for an all-staff meeting to address food safety. The company hired a new head of food safety to implement more cautious health practices and began to tackle efforts such as the preservative-free menu to win back customers.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME