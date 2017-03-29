Watch Live: FBI Director James Comey Speaks at the INSA Leadership Dinner

FBI Director James Comey will speak at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday night.

Comey is the dinner's guest of honor and will discuss the "strategic importance of the FBI's role within the Intelligence Community and his vision for the Bureau in 2017 and beyond," according to event's webpage .

Comey has become a major public figure over his agency's investigation of President Donald Trump and his administration's ties to Russia. On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, invited Comey to testify again before House investigators regarding Russia's alleged interference with the 2016 presidential election.

Comey's speech is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern. Watch it live in the player above.