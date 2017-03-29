A couple of years ago, the Internet had a heated debate about whether or not a certain dress was blue and black or white and gold ; now, however, there's a prom dress that can actually change from one color to a completely different one with a swipe from your hand.

Thanks to Miami-based designer Adonis West, there's now a dress that can change colors just by running your hand against the grain of the surface. It all began when West designed a prom dress covered in reversible sequins, with white on one side and gold on the other.

A video of the dress went viral earlier this week, thanks to the mesmerizing footage of the dress changing from pure white to glistening gold. In addition to capturing the interest of the Internet, it appears that West's dress even garnered some celebrity approval from none other than Miami royalty, rapper Trina, who posted about the dress on her Facebook page .

See the dress change colors for yourself below.