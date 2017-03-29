NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: Chef Gordon Ramsay attends AOL Build to discuss his MasterChef Mobile Game at AOL Studios on June 22, 2016 in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: Chef Gordon Ramsay attends AOL Build to discuss his MasterChef Mobile Game at AOL Studios on June 22, 2016 in New York City. Daniel Zuchnik —WireImage

Gordon Ramsay Says This Is the One Type of Food He'll Never Eat

Gordon Ramsay tries a lot of food as a Michelin star-winning chef and judge on shows like Hell's Kitchen and MasterChef . But there is one type of cuisine the famed restaurateur won't ever touch.

In an interview with Refinery 29 , Ramsay revealed his serious distaste for airplane food.

"There’s no f—ing way I eat on planes," Ramsay said. "I worked for airlines for ten years, so I know where this food’s been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board."

Another renowned culinary personality shares a similar sentiment. Last year, Anthony Bourdain said that he "never" eats airline food despite frequently traveling to sample exotic meals in No Reservations and Parts Unknown.

"No one has ever felt better after eating plane food," Bourdain told Bon Appetit. "I think people only eat it because they’re bored. I don’t eat on planes. I like to arrive hungry."