unseen-apollo-title5
Dave Scott, command module pilot of the Apollo IX mission, captured through the window of the lunar excursion module (LEM) during a spacewalk in Earth orbit. Spacewalks were thought of as be graceful, free-floating things and the pictures released typically reinforced that idea. But a spacewalk can also be impossibly clumsy, even comical, as astronauts wrestle with the daunting physics of zero-g. Here, Scott may be trying to regain his balance by pinwheeling his arm forward. The result, however, gave him the look more of a man in full stride— a stranger walking by the window of a hunting cabin, perhaps, somewhere off in the woods. Apollo VII-XVII/NASA
space

Unseen Apollo, The Experience of Going to the Moon

Jeffrey Kluger
8:15 AM ET

The Apollo program was a triumph of image control, especially when it came to the photographs. Thousands of shots were taken during the 11 Apollo flights, but only the best were released. That’s a shame, because it’s the outtakes—astronauts posing awkwardly, the sun’s blinding flares—that capture the missions as the half-improvised camping trips they were.

Now a group of European designers have assembled 225 of the least-seen images in the book Apollo VII–XVII. You may have seen the views captured through the spacecraft windows, but you’ve never seen how dirty those windows got. You’ve heard about the scientific instruments left behind, but you’ve never seen the makeshift contraptions they really were. The Apollo missions were flown by fallible humans just trying to put in a week or two of work and come home alive. That realization only makes their journeys more remarkable.

Here are the pictures and the stories behind them: Unseen Apollo, Going to the Moon Through Astronauts' Eyes

