For forgetful souls who leave behind an item in an Uber, the embattled ride-sharing company provides a simple way to get in touch with a driver and see if the missing object can be returned. As it turns out, the company has also been keeping track of exactly what all its millions of passengers are leaving behind.

On Wednesday, Uber released their "Lost and Found Index," a comprehensive list of the many items North American riders tend to forget when they exit their ride, according to the ride app. In a blog post, Uber explains the Index is meant "to prepare for Mercury falling into retrograde in just over a week;" clearly, they care about astrological beliefs . But really, this list is a window into the contemporary human condition. While they acknowledge the most popular lost items—your humdrum phones, keys, rings, wallets, and the like—it's their compendium of "50 most unique items forgotten in Ubers" that's worth a second look.

Apparently, passengers have reported the following missing: "valuable Nordic walking poles," a lobster, a smoke machine, a "sweet potato care package," a taser, a "money bag," corn hole boards, an elf cut-out, a bulletproof vest, a wooden hat, a "wedding outfit," and even an engagement ring. There's much more to be discovered on the list, too , each item just begging for a more complete story about its origin—and ultimate destination. Hopefully the owner of that engagement ring got his or her sparkler back, at least.

Here's the full set of 50 "most unique" things left behind: