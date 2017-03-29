Tech
Dinner At Le Fouquet's - Cesar Film Awards 2017 In Paris
HMS Bulwark Rescues 1,200 Migrants At Sea In Catania
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers a keynote address during the 28th Annual Professional Business Women of California conference on March 28, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif.
Herbert Hoover and wife Lou Henry in their estate
Virtual Reality

Samsung's Virtual Reality Ostrich Ad Is Delightfully Weird

Alex Fitzpatrick
1:09 PM ET

Getting people interested in virtual reality gear is tricky. It's pretty much impossible to convey the VR experience without some hands-on time. So what's a marketer to do?

Samsung's been pretty good at finding clever ways to advertise around that problem. Its Gear VR holiday ad showed a bunch of people trying the headset for the first time, presenting what's really a single-user experience as a family affair.

Now, for its latest go, Samsung went Full Weird, featuring a CGI ostrich who dons the headset to achieve the ultimate dream of any flightless bird. The idea? In VR, anything can be possible.

You can watch Samsung's latest Gear VR ad above. For more about Samsung's new Galaxy S8 and S8 phones, click here.

