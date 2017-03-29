Samsung's Virtual Reality Ostrich Ad Is Delightfully Weird

Getting people interested in virtual reality gear is tricky. It's pretty much impossible to convey the VR experience without some hands-on time. So what's a marketer to do?

Samsung's been pretty good at finding clever ways to advertise around that problem. Its Gear VR holiday ad showed a bunch of people trying the headset for the first time, presenting what's really a single-user experience as a family affair.

Now, for its latest go, Samsung went Full Weird, featuring a CGI ostrich who dons the headset to achieve the ultimate dream of any flightless bird. The idea? In VR, anything can be possible.

You can watch Samsung's latest Gear VR ad above. For more about Samsung's new Galaxy S8 and S8 phones, click here .