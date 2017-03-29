Health Fad4 Natural 'Cures' That Are Bad for Your Health
turmeric
FoodGordon Ramsay Says This Is the One Type of Food He'll Never Eat
AOL Build Speaker Series - Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Mobile Game
TelevisionWatch Flying Kristen Bell and James Corden Flunk This Duet in the Air
medicineFDA Approves First Drug for Severe Multiple Sclerosis
TIME.com stock health rx prescription bottle drugs
Voldemort Death Eaters Harry Potter
Warner Bros. Pictures
movies

Harry Potter Star Ralph Fiennes Finally Comments on His Iconic Voldemort Laugh

Megan McCluskey
2:26 PM ET

The sinister laugh that escapes from Voldemort when he thinks he has finally killed Harry Potter in The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is arguably one of the most famous moments from Ralph Fiennes' portrayal of the Dark Lord. But for the actor himself, it's barely a memory.

While chatting with philosopher Slavoj Zizek at a School Of Life event in London Monday, Fiennes reportedly admitted that he can't recall letting loose the cackle that went on to become an iconic meme. "I can’t actually remember what that scene was or why I did it," he said.

Fiennes also spoke about how he interpreted the motivation behind his villainous character's deeds. "It wasn’t useful going into it as evil," he said, jokingly adding, "I just thought, 'I want to destroy Harry Potter, he is really annoying me and the world will be a better place without him in it.'"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME