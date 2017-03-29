Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
Health Fad4 Natural 'Cures' That Are Bad for Your Health
turmeric
FoodGordon Ramsay Says This Is the One Type of Food He'll Never Eat
AOL Build Speaker Series - Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Mobile Game
TelevisionWatch Flying Kristen Bell and James Corden Flunk This Duet in the Air
celebritiesAmal Clooney Won't Let George Name Their Twins After His Tequila Company
Dinner At Le Fouquet's - Cesar Film Awards 2017 In Paris
TIME.com stock health rx prescription bottle drugs
Illustration by Sydney Rae Hass for TIME
medicine

FDA Approves First Drug for Severe Multiple Sclerosis

Alexandra Sifferlin
1:23 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

Federal officials have approved the first drug to treat people with a severe form of multiple sclerosis (MS), a nervous system disease that harms the brain's ability to communicate with the rest of the body.

The new drug, called Ocrevus, is sold by the company Genentech and can be given through an intravenous infusion by a health professional.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ocrevus to treat primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) as well as more common relapsing forms of MS. Both diseases are characterized by cognitive decline and weakness. People with MS undergo periods of relapses and remissions, and the cycle can harm mental and physical function. An estimated 15% of people with MS will have PPMS, in which they have steady declines in function usually without relapses or remissions.

In clinical trials, people with MS who took Ocrevus had lower relapse rates and less disability compared to people taking another drug for the disease. In a study of 732 people with PPMS, the drug slowed the men and women's worsening symptoms better than a placebo. Though the drug does not halt disease progression for people with PPMS, it remains the first and only drug approved the condition.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME