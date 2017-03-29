Search
Secretary of Labor Tom Perez, speculated to be on the short list for Hillary Clinton's Vice President, addresses a women's summit at the Department of Labor in Washington, DC.
Tom Perez addresses a women's summit at the Department of Labor in Washington, DC on June 15, 2016.  Bill O'Leary—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Democratic National Committee Prepares for Staffing Overhaul

TIME
11:51 AM ET

(ATLANTA) — New Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is asking all paid party employees to resign as he tries to rebuild the embattled organization.

Perez spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa confirms that the chairman is overhauling the DNC's internal structure in the coming weeks.

Some staffers will be rehired for permanent positions. Perez also is expected to bring some of his top aides who worked for him when he was former President Barack Obama's labor secretary.

Democrats elected Perez in February after an unusually competitive chairman's race. Perez promised to rebuild state and local Democratic parties that depend on the national party for support.

Since the November election, the DNC has been a forceful critic of Republican President Donald Trump. Hinojosa praised DNC staffers for that work.

