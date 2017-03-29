Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo stands near a bust of his likeness during a ceremony to rename Madeira's airport after him on March 29, 2017. Right: The bust that was revealed.

International soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his fancy footwork on the field—and model-worthy looks off of it. A bronze statue crafted in his famous likeness and unveiled at the renaming ceremony of a Portuguese airport on Wednesday, however, is raising eyebrows for its questionable portrayal of the athlete.

Portugal's Aeroporto da Madeira, now known as Cristiano Ronaldo Airport after the remote island's blockbuster export, according to The Telegraph , played host to Ronaldo himself during Wednesday's honor. But the internet was quickly captivated by the bizarre bronze bust situated just behind him. Although apparently meant to pay tribute to Ronaldo, its toothy grin is not winning it many fans. Instead, it's generating plenty of jokes, memes, and head-shaking.

This artistic criticism follows in the footsteps of the Lucille Ball tribute statue in New York, proving that perhaps bronze is not the most forgiving of materials when it comes to celebrity portraiture.

I defy you not to feel better after viewing this picture of Cristiano Ronaldo alongside his portrait bust. pic.twitter.com/kBCc7RtoUC - Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) March 29, 2017

Looking at this Cristiano Ronaldo bust like... pic.twitter.com/jjTMCkmvxY - The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) March 29, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo's new statue..



Close enough! 👀 pic.twitter.com/W0DDmnVnE5 - Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) March 29, 2017

I think they've got Cristiano Ronaldo bang on... pic.twitter.com/X8wdXDINVv - Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) March 29, 2017